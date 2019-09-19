In my years as a preacher, I often “officiated” at a wedding. I know nothing about a courthouse wedding, but I do know that many preachers, whatever their denominational label, follow a similar pattern: The Bible teaching is set forth, the “officiant” puts the question to the couple, “Are you willing to enter in to this commitment”; he then poses promises that the man and woman repeat, and most of the time the man and woman exchange wedding rings.
The preacher then asks God to bless the marriage. There are other things, flowers, instrumental music or songs or comments from family members, with variations due to income, local custom, family or cultural background, etc. But the essence of the ceremony is the voluntary promise.
The Bible calls marriage a “covenant” (Proverbs 2:17), a relation or bond sealed by promise. This sheds bright light upon the meaning of marriage, for in the Bible, time and again, God calls his relationship to his people a covenant, as you can see if you take a Bible concordance and look up “covenant.”
Covenant. Vow. Promise. With these words we see God step in to the story. The most common wedding ceremony begins with the words, “Dearly beloved, we are gathered together here in the sight of God, and in the face of this Congregation, to join together this man and this woman in holy Matrimony.”
We gather in the sight of God. We call upon God. Why? We call upon God himself because His love is the great pattern of married love (“love your wives as Christ loved the church” Ephesians 5); and because God’s faithfulness to His promises is the standard of our faithfulness. If we ask God to bless our marriages, we are pledging ourselves to be as faithful to our promises as God is faithful to His promises, and God always keeps his promises: “Has He said, and will He not do it? Or has He spoken, and will He not fulfill it?” (Numbers 23:19). Thus when a man breaks the vows taken in God’s presence and in His name, the man not only places a blot on his reputation and a wound to the families — the unfaithful spouse insults God’s own character.
Another reason we call upon God? If we desire to honor Him by keeping our marriage vows, He will give us strength to do so.