ABERDEEN — It is time for me to grasp the nettle, to tackle something difficult that I have been avoiding. We read that due to human wickedness God wiped out everything that breathed, blotting out the whole human race with the exception of Noah and family, in order to “restart” the human race.
What is the nettle I have been avoiding? The nettle is the fact that this worldwide flood is almost universally denied by scientists, geologists in particular. I fully believe that the Bible is God’s word and true in every respect. But I also believe that those who research the natural world — scientists — deserve our attention.
How to deal with this conflict? Some proposed solutions: MYTH. The Bible is telling myths, the product of imagination. This I reject. The Bible claims these things happened, and where it can be checked by other historical sources, it has been shown to be remarkably accurate.
LEGEND: on this view the Bible gives an exaggerated account of an actual, massive, but not universal flood, the memory of which has left its mark on many ancient cultures. I appreciate that this view does not simply dismiss the Bible, but it is crystal clear that Moses claims the flood was universal in its extent and its effects. The point of the punishment is lost if others besides Noah’s family survived.
JUST “SPIRITUAL”: These people say the message of judgment is the point, and whether the flood happened or not is unimportant. Not much different from MYTH. God’s warnings lose their force if he threatens a judgment just like some judgment that never happened.
SCIENCE IS WRONG: These are Flood Geologists, maintaining that every geological feature whatsoever is due to a (relatively) recent flood. I respect their regard for the Bible. However, I am unwilling to dismiss research from so many sciences which indicates the immense age of the earth. Not that scientists are infallible! Yet if we accept their work in one area, we should be cautious about wholesale rejection in another area.
AGNOSTICISM, not about God’s existence, but agnosticism regarding solutions to this conflict. This is the WAIT AND SEE option. In warning of future judgment, Jesus said “the flood came and swept them all away” (Matthew 24:39). I believe Jesus, and I believe what he believed. I can afford to wait for the next theory in science; I cannot afford to ignore Jesus.