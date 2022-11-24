When I was a young man, I attended a congregation that frowned on movie-going, dancing, smoking and liquor. “I don’t smoke and I don’t chew and I don’t go with girls who do” was the general sentiment.
These prohibitions were not strictly enforced, but they were an ideal. The generation before mine would have been more strict in disapproval, so should I maybe say that my generation was at the tail end of warnings about “worldliness?”
Worldliness!? Danger!? Sounds very out-of-date, but if we take the Bible seriously we must admit the warnings are there: “Do not love the world or the things in the world. If anyone loves the world, the love of the Father is not in him” (I John 2:15); “Do you not know that friendship with the world is enmity with God? Therefore, whoever wishes to be a friend of the world makes himself an enemy of God” (James 4:4). There IS a danger here; it is made clearer by what John goes on to say in the chapter cited: “And the world is passing away along with its desires, but whoever does the will of God abides forever” — the contrast with “whoever does the will of God” shows that when the world passes away, so does the one who loves the world.
So, what is worldliness? It certainly does not mean enjoying the things of this world. After all, it is God “who richly provides us with everything to enjoy” (I Timothy 6:17). I think Esau gives us the picture. The book of Hebrews calls Esau “unholy,” which in context has much the same meaning as “worldly,” since he “sold his birthright for a single meal”. In other words, it was not that Esau was an especially wicked or vile man; he simply had no regard for the promises of God; he no doubt believed in God, but God’s purposes did not affect his decisions. He was entirely satisfied with the things of this world.
About worldliness, I can hardly put it better than these words from Bishop J.C Ryle in 1877: “Live like one who thoroughly believes that time is short and eternity near, the devil strong, and sin abounding, — the darkness very great and the light very small, — the ungodly very many and the godly very few; — the things of the world mere transitory shadows, and heaven and hell the great substantial realities.”
Monty Ledford of Aberdeen did pastoral work for 29 years in churches in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Idaho.
