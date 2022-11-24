Monty Ledford
When I was a young man, I attended a congregation that frowned on movie-going, dancing, smoking and liquor. “I don’t smoke and I don’t chew and I don’t go with girls who do” was the general sentiment.

These prohibitions were not strictly enforced, but they were an ideal. The generation before mine would have been more strict in disapproval, so should I maybe say that my generation was at the tail end of warnings about “worldliness?”


Monty Ledford of Aberdeen did pastoral work for 29 years in churches in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Idaho.

