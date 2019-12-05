ABERDEEN — I love the Bible! I believe it is the very Book of God, and I never grow tired of it. But I suspect that I am in the minority. I have been trying to show that all human evil came from disobedience to the word of God by our first parents, who had one command instead of a collection of documents with over 1,500 pages.
I admit, the very bulk of our Bible can scare us off. It is a big book. And it offers names we cannot pronounce of people who lived in places we have never heard of in ages we can barely imagine. In addition, why the funny language? Not to mention that those ubiquitous hypocrites have quoted the Bible to do awful things.
Yes, indeed, it is very easy to justify our neglect of the Bible, but when we do this, we fall for the very first statement of the Evil One, “Did God actually say, ‘You shall not eat of any tree in the garden?’” (Genesis 3:1). His first move in devastating human happiness was to challenge the Creator’s word. Anyone or anything that sows doubt or mistrust of the words of the Bible is operating with Satan’s tools.
I do not mean that we can never question perverse conclusions drawn from the Bible’s pages. We do need to examine the book ourselves and examine it closely, to see what it really says. But statements you often hear thrown out by people (many of whom should know better) that the Bible is merely a collection of myths and old garbled legends are not merely irresponsible, but fly in the face of the explicit claims of its writers. “For we did not follow cleverly devised myths when we made known to you the power and coming of our Lord Jesus Christ, but were eyewitnesses of his majesty” (II Peter 1:16).
It is very easy to exaggerate the difficulty of the Bible. Its words can speak to everyone. The psalmist said, “The testimony of the Lord is sure, making wise the simple” (Psalm 19:7). If you are simple, you can become wise, and Jesus himself offered a prayer of thanks to God in heaven that the things he spoke of could become clear to little children (Matthew 11:25). We need to follow the advice of Jesus, “Search the Scriptures!” ( John 5:39).