“Jacob was left alone. And a man wrestled with him” (Genesis 32:24).
Who is this? Go to your computer and type in “Jacob wrestles with the angel” and click on IMAGE; you will find many pictures showing two figures wresting — one often with wings; bat-like wings, dove-like wings and even an occasional bumblebee-type. In the Bible an “angel” never has wings. As in most incidents where God sends a special messenger, the figure is human, described as a “man.” Yet Jacob knows it is God himself in human form, for he names the place Peniel — “the face of God.”
God has caught up with Jacob, and God makes sure now that Jacob cannot flee the situation, for he “touched his hip socket, and Jacob’s hip was put out of joint as he wrestled with him.” Jacob is still Jacob, and as Jacob he persists in seeking God’s blessing — “Jacob said, I will not let you go unless you bless me.”
This persistence wins the day, so to speak, and he does obtain the blessing: God said, “Your name shall no longer be called Jacob, but Israel, for you have striven with God and with men, and have prevailed.”
Not Jacob — supplanter or “tripper-up” — but Israel — “he struggles with God.” “You have striven with God and with men, and have prevailed.” Jacob has prevailed! In a sense, Jacob has been a wrestler all his life: in the womb he struggled with his twin, and this struggle continued during their young manhood; he struggled with his father Isaac in one sense; he certainly struggled with his tricky brother-in-law Laban and now he has struggled with God. Perhaps he has been struggling with God all along.
He has “prevailed,” but now he is crippled; and the prophet Hosea tells us further “He strove with the angel and prevailed; he wept and sought his favor.” So there is weeping and crippling, but there is still victory — now he can advance to meet his brother.
Jacob sought his own blessing with much struggle. There was a later and bloodier struggle by a descendant of Jacob who struggled to obtain a blessing for all mankind. “In the days of his flesh, Jesus offered up prayers and supplications, with loud cries and tears, to him who was able to save him from death, and he was heard because of his reverence” (Hebrews 5:7).
Monty Ledford of Aberdeen did pastoral work for 29 years in churches in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Idaho.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.