“Jacob was left alone. And a man wrestled with him” (Genesis 32:24).

Who is this? Go to your computer and type in “Jacob wrestles with the angel” and click on IMAGE; you will find many pictures showing two figures wresting — one often with wings; bat-like wings, dove-like wings and even an occasional bumblebee-type. In the Bible an “angel” never has wings. As in most incidents where God sends a special messenger, the figure is human, described as a “man.” Yet Jacob knows it is God himself in human form, for he names the place Peniel — “the face of God.”


Monty Ledford of Aberdeen did pastoral work for 29 years in churches in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Idaho.

