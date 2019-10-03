ABERDEEN — We will soon be coming to Thanksgiving. First we must wade through the ghouls and ghosts, pumpkins, and mountains of Halloween candy in the stores. Still, after October 31 we can look forward to Thanksgiving, when I trust that most of our readers will be able to spend a pleasant time with family (though I also recognize that family time is not always pleasant time).
Our Thanksgiving holiday is a reminder of the settlers in New England, the “Pilgrim Fathers”. Their 1620 settlement was joined by further settlements. The later settlers were “Puritans” fleeing religious conformity imposed by the English government. These Puritans soon established schools so all the people of the colony could read, for they felt that all citizens should have access to God’s Word, the Bible.
One of the first of their school texts was what we call the New England Primer (rhymes with “simmer”), a first reader for students. The children learned the alphabet by rhyme. Letter A was “In ADAM’s fall, we sinned all”; letter B was “Thy life to mend, this BOOK attend” and of course the BOOK in the accompanying picture was the Bible.
I mention this because the Primer echoes Christian doctrine from ancient times: Adam and his act of disobedience in Eden affected us all. Adam stands in a unique relationship to the entire human race; in the Bible he is not merely the first man, but he is the man whose act touches everyone in a way that our later ancestors do not. As the first, he is necessarily the first to eat, the first to work, and so on; but these other things are taken for granted by Moses, who draws our attention to the one event that is most crucial for us, Adam’s sin.
The only other similar person, Paul the apostle tells us, is Jesus. In I Corinthians 15, Paul calls Jesus the “last Adam” and the “second” man; Jesus is “second” because there is no other like Adam in all the generations between Adam and Jesus, and he is “last” because there is no one after. We learn the real significance of Adam when we learn the significance of Jesus. “As in Adam all die, so also in Christ shall all be made alive” (I Corinthians 15:22). Jesus is the key to understanding the Old Testament. Jesus said “Moses wrote of me” (John 5:46).