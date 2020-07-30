We read in Genesis 1 that God created human beings in his own image. This can include our ability to use our minds to reason, to communicate, to plan for the future and be creative, to be in relationship to others, our sense of right and wrong (does a cat ever ponder about the morality of killing?).
Human beings have dignity because we represent God as His image, so that God’s dignity is at stake in our treatment of other people — to harm another person is to insult God.
When we turn in Genesis 5 to this remarkable list, we are reminded that “When God created man, he made him in the likeness of God.” This theme of image then takes a striking turn, for “When Adam had lived 130 years, he fathered a son in his own likeness, after his image and named him Seth. The days of Adam after he fathered Seth were 800 years; and he had other sons and daughters. Thus all the days that Adam lived were 930 years, and he DIED.”
What is most striking here, these long life-spans, or that each ends “and he died?” We read it of Seth, of Enosh, of Kenan and on down, “and he died.” God is source of life, life in infinite fullness; God cannot die, and His image does not include death. Yet Adam, created in God’s image, has passed to his own descendants the death he earned by his sin. Paul puts it this way: “Sin came into the world through one man, and death through sin, and so death spread to all men because all sinned” (Romans 5:12). Dying is not natural as part of the created image; but death has become natural in that we all die, all this because of sin.
But wait! The dark toll of death, death, death is interrupted. “Enoch walked with God after he fathered Methuselah 300 years and had other sons and daughters. Thus all the days of Enoch were 365 years. Enoch walked with God, and he was not, for God took him.” The sentence of death is voided for a man who walked with God. Enoch’s life becomes a promise — the power of death can be broken for those who walk with God. To walk with God is to live with the expectation that death shall not devour forever.