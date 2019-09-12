The relation of a man to a woman in marriage is God’s idea, as we see in Genesis. This account also lays down some basic guidelines as to what constitutes a marriage — a man and woman set up their household, pledge fidelity to one another, and come together to raise a family.
When we perceive foundational truths, we can begin to make sense of the many commands, counsels and examples (good and bad) regarding marriage in the rest of the Bible.
But there is something more in the Bible that is not found in Genesis or in the rest of what we call the Law of Moses. This is a truth that the Apostle Paul in Ephesians calls a “mystery”.
Now, when we hear the word “mystery” our thinking generally goes in one of two directions. Mystery either means a sort of riddle that must be unraveled (as in “murder mystery”) or we think of some concept too deep for understanding — for example, theologians often speak of the “mystery” of the Trinity, meaning that even when we think we grasp some of the truths about Father, Son and Holy Spirit, the full reality escapes our understanding.
Paul the Apostle says of marriage, “This mystery is profound” (Ephesians 5:32), but here he does not mean either that marriage is something that must be unraveled, or something too deep for understanding. In Paul’s writings, “mystery” means a secret that has been hidden in past ages, as part of God’s plan, but that is now brought to light with the coming of Jesus into the world.
So how is marriage a mystery, a secret now unveiled? This is the Apostle’s explanation: “I am saying that it refers to Christ and the church.” The full significance of marriage is that marriage is a reflection of the love of the Savior for His people. The people of the Old Testament era certainly understood that God loved His people somewhat like a man loves a woman — we find this in the prophets Isaiah, in Ezekiel, Jeremiah and Hosea. But that God’s love would extend to the full measure of His laying down His life on behalf of His people in the person of His Son, this was unknown.
What a calling! A man lays down his life for his wife! Jesus’ love tells us about marriage, and marriage tells us about Jesus’ love.