Monty Ledford
Monty Ledford

“Jacob called the name of the place Peniel (face of God), saying, For I have seen God face to face.”

This was after he had struggled all the night with this strange “man.” The next day his life-long fear, Esau, approaches with 400 men. They have a reconciliation: “Esau ran to meet him and embraced him and fell on his neck and kissed him, and they wept” (Genesis 33:4). Jacob says, “I have seen your face, which is like seeing the face of God, and you have accepted me”.


Monty Ledford of Aberdeen did pastoral work for 29 years in churches in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Idaho.

