“Jacob called the name of the place Peniel (face of God), saying, For I have seen God face to face.”
This was after he had struggled all the night with this strange “man.” The next day his life-long fear, Esau, approaches with 400 men. They have a reconciliation: “Esau ran to meet him and embraced him and fell on his neck and kissed him, and they wept” (Genesis 33:4). Jacob says, “I have seen your face, which is like seeing the face of God, and you have accepted me”.
Here is much to learn. Jacob is brought face to face with God; he then is able to meet his brother face to face. We cannot of course discount the passage of years, which may blunt the sharp edge of resentment, and I am sure that Jacob’s massive peace offerings of livestock helped to soften Esau’s feelings of deprivation, but Moses seems to imply that it was the wrestling with God that was the main thing that cleared the path for reconciliation.
I think it is something we can all understand. First impressions are strongest impressions, and there are no impressions which can claim to be first like the impressions the unborn child receives in the womb, and the experiences the child receives in the home and family. The home is the child’s universe, and mom, dad, brother and sister are the entire population of the universe. The way the child is treated (or the way the child perceives himself to be treated) can shape life-long reactions. In the film “October Baby” the main character — a woman who survived a failed abortion — asks “Why do I hate everybody?” Well, it was the attempted abortion — for an unborn child to be rejected by the mother who gives it life is a horrible rejection, and can result in life-long resentment.
So I suggest that when Jacob is wrestled to the ground by God and then accepted by God at the deepest level, Jacob is then ready to meet his greatest fears, and brother Esau’s face is not one of terror, but “like the face of God.”
I am not talking about some magical or automatic formula for all problems and all terrors. I am not interested in putting all readers on the psychiatrist’s couch! But I will say that to really meet with God is the healthiest thing a person can do.
Monty Ledford of Aberdeen did pastoral work for 29 years in churches in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Idaho.
