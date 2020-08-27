ABERDEEN — “When man began to multiply on the face of the land and daughters were born to them, the sons of God saw that the daughters of man were attractive. And they took as their wives any they chose” (Genesis 6:1 and 2).
At first glance, these verses seem to be saying that some sort of supernatural beings intermarried with human women. That is the reader’s first impression and I believe it is correct.
However, there are many Bible scholars whom I deeply respect, who say this first impression is incorrect, that Genesis 6 is not talking about inter-species mating. They claim that “sons of God” means the godly descendants of Seth and “daughters of man” means the wicked descendants of Cain. Or, some try to make the case that “sons of God” means kings and “daughters of man” means commoners.
I think you can see that these alternate interpretations do not really make much sense of the passage, and its implied contrast. All the characters involved in these alternate views are simply human, sons and daughters of man; in contrast, the following comments by Moses (“The Nephilim were on the earth in those days, and also afterward, when the sons of God came in to the daughters of man and they bore children to them”) seem to imply extraordinary births and a massive increase in savage violence, leading to a correspondingly massive punishment, the Flood.
What clinches the supernatural interpretation for me is the use of “sons of God” in the book of Job: “Now there was a day when the sons of God came to present themselves before the Lord, and Satan also came among them” (Job 1:6). This seems to be some sort of supernatural council. The “sons of God’ in this council seem to have existed prior to the creation of the world, for, when God created the world, Job says “the sons of God shouted for joy” (Job 38:7). These “sons of God” then are supernatural beings, similar to or equivalent to angels.
A further clincher is the statement of Jude, the brother of Jesus, who describes the sin of Sodom and Gomorrah (sexual assault of angelic beings) as the same sort of sin as committed by “the angels who did not stay within their own position of authority, but left their proper dwelling” (verse 6). A monstrous trespass leads to monstrous consequences and massive punishment.