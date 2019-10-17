ABERDEEN — Back to the serpent. We warned about underestimating the cunning of humanity’s Enemy when we discount the serpent. There is a further point, one often overlooked.
Our first parents, in contrast to us their descendants, were not sinful by inclination. “God made man upright” (Ecclesiastes 7:29). Any suggestion to trespass God’s will in our present condition meets with an ally in our own mind and soul, as James warns, “Each person is tempted when he is lured and enticed by his own desire” (James 1:14). Such rebellious desire was not present in the state of our first parents’ innocence. Therefore, the temptation to doubt God’s goodwill had to come from outside Adam and Eve. But if Adam and Eve were the only people in existence, then the temptation had to come from some source that was not human. The animal world was the source that the Evil One employed.
So, someone can certainly say “The Evil One tempted Eve and this is symbolized by the serpent.” But we can respond to this with, “How did an invisible intelligence tempt a human being?” and we are back to square one. There must have been an instrument, an agent of communication and temptation; if this agent came from the created world, then the serpent is as likely a potential candidate as any. Thus we may lose more than we gain if we downplay the reality of the talking serpent.
And if we throw out an external inducement to sin, there are more serious consequences yet. For then we can hardly avoid the implication that the tendency to sin, to rebel against the Creator, is a natural condition of human life; in other words, we were created by God with an implanted tendency to sin against him. In that case to be human is to be a sinner, and to cease from sin is to cease from being human. This makes the Creator the source of sin, and it makes a sinless Savior an inhuman Savior. This is a slander on God himself. “God is light” says the Apostle John, “and in him is no darkness at all” (I John 1:5).
The positive takeaway here is that the more we are conformed to God’s will, the more human we are. A godly man is not a weird man, but man as God intended.