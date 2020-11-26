ABERDEEN — We have said Bible faith is not gullibility. The holy Book does not contrast faith with Knowledge; faith is not contrasted with Reason; it is not contrasted with Facts; and it is certainly not contrasted with Science (whatever such a statement might mean).
What is the contrast in the scriptures? Faith stands in contrast to Sight. Paul the Apostle said, “We walk by faith, not by sight” (II Corinthians 5:7). When we have faith in the biblical sense of the word, we believe something (or, better, Someone) that we do not see.
This does not mean we have no grounds or good reasons for our faith. To believe something without reasons for believing is foolish. In fact, it may not even be possible; how can I believe something for no reason at all? How does that differ from not believing it?
It is a fact, of course, that we can believe something that is untrue or believe for the wrong reasons, and thus be mistaken or misled. This is false or unwarranted faith. But true faith rests on sure reasons.
Noah is one of the greatest examples of true faith. The New Testament sums up his faith: “By faith Noah, being warned by God concerning events as yet unseen, in reverent fear constructed an ark for the saving of his household” (Hebrews 11:7). It is all there! Notice that Noah did not believe in something that was not a fact — for the flood was very definitely an overwhelming fact, an all-too-real event that he did not yet see, because it was future. What did his faith move him to do? To build an ark. Faith here thus means a perception of reality that determines our actions. If our “faith” does not affect our actions, it is doubtful we can say we really believe something. If a man says he believes this tiny airplane will hoist him into the air, but refuses to climb aboard, we know he does not really believe it. But what were Noah’s grounds for believing? He was “warned by God.” God came to him and declared, “I have determined to make an end of all flesh”, and Noah acted in the fear of God.
This is Bible faith. To act on God’s promise even though we do not yet see it. So, where can we find a trustworthy record of God’s promise? More later!