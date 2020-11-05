ABERDEEN — In an age so violent that God pronounced “all flesh had corrupted their way upon the earth” (Genesis 6:12) Noah shines like a light in a dark place. Look at the character of this remarkable man.
Moses says that Noah was a righteous man. “Righteous” here probably means that he was upright in his treatment of others; no cheating, deception or misuse of his fellow man. His word was his bond, as we say, and no man need fear his malice.
Noah was “blameless in his generation.” The word “blameless” here is sometimes translated in our older versions as “perfect,” but I suggest that it does not mean “perfect” in the sense of “absolutely flawless.” The wisest man in the ancient world said, “There is no one who does not sin” (I Kings 8:46), and God’s prophets and apostles one and all completely agree with Solomon.
In fact, until the First Christmas, there was not a man or woman in all history who could say, “I always do the things that are pleasing to him” (John 8:29). So what does “blameless” mean? It means whole-hearted in his devotion to God. In that day the rest of mankind followed the bent of their natures and the pull of the corrupt society. But Noah was whole-heartedly for God.
This is what King David prays for in Psalm 86: “Unite my heart to fear your name” (verse 11). Our hearts are divided and drawn in different directions, and do not keep steady on the course of obedience to God. But Noah was blameless in his generation.
“Noah walked with God.” In the entire Bible this is written about two men only, Enoch and Noah. To walk with God I think means to so spend one’s time in God’s presence, with a heart open to God and ears, so to speak, attuned to his voice, that the life and behavior are permeated with His presence. It is a remarkable phrase. The first man of whom it was said was the man God chose to pass directly into God’s presence without dying, and the second man was chosen by God to save his family and secure the continuation of the human race.
The result of Noah’s life? “Noah found favor in the eyes of the Lord.” As old Matthew Henry said, “God looks down with favor on those who look up to him in faith.”