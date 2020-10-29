ABERDEEN — How many constellations can you name? Can you identify the planets in the night sky, or distinguish them from the stars? I expect the honest answers will be “Not many” and “No,” respectively. It was different with earlier generations. The night sky was a source of endless fascination and stretched a familiar map before their eyes.
What has made the difference? Well, electrical lighting, of course. Let’s face it, even on a very clear night, most people will not go outside to view the heavens, and the vast majority of those who would go outside are not able to see much anyway. One reason is that good lighting inside our buildings has made it possible to extend our inside working and active hours to all night, if necessary, unlike our ancestors (who had little light after sunset and so got a lot more sleep than we do). Another reason is that there is just too much outdoor light interference; the majority of our population in cities and towns can hardly see much of the night sky that was so familiar to people before.
This earlier reality gives special force to the words of the Apostle Paul, who encourages believers to behave in such a way “that you may be blameless and innocent, children of God without blemish in the midst of a crooked and twisted generation, among whom you shine as lights in the world” (Philippians 2:15). How bright even one light can be against total darkness! How to have the light? Paul goes on to say, by “holding fast to the word of life.” A believing people, holding fast to God’s word, the word of life, living holy lives in a wicked world, shine like lights in darkness.
It is this picture that we see when we read about Noah. During a time when “all flesh had corrupted their way upon earth” we read that “Noah was a righteous man, blameless in his generation” (Genesis 6:9). We may think it is bad nowadays, but the divine pronouncement about “all flesh” means that the earth was a pit of moral darkness. In this deep pit Noah’s life shines like a flame in the darkness. And he does it with the same behavior that Paul praises, “holding fast to the word of life”. Noah held firmly to the promise and command of God and was almost unique in his entire generation.