What does it do to God when we rebel against him? It makes God sad. “And the Lord regretted that he had made man on the earth, and it grieved him to his heart” (Genesis 6:6). What a heap of questions this verse raises, but also how much deep comfort!
Does God change his mind? We take our Bibles and turn to Numbers 23:19, “God is not a man, that he should lie, or a son of man, that he should change his mind” and to Malachi 3:6: “I the Lord do not change.” No, God does not change.
But then we come across our Genesis verse, “The Lord regretted that he had made man” and we add to that I Samuel 15:10: “I regret that I have made Saul king.”
Or, we can put it differently: Can our actions affect God? It seems not if we read Job 22:3: “Is it any pleasure to the Almighty if you are in the right or is it gain to him if you make your ways blameless?” Yet we have read of Enoch, who walked with God and pleased God (Hebrews 11:5). So it seems that we can make God sad or happy.
A further question: Is not God all-knowing? He declares “the end from the beginning” (Isaiah 46:10). How then can he have regrets?
Here we swim in deep waters, and no surprise if we cannot touch bottom. Yet if the Bible is read according to God’s intention, we find strong nourishment for our souls, even if our understanding has severe limits.
Change — God certainly does not change in his character; we can depend upon him to always act in justice and goodness; yet when people change, his actions toward them change. The Isaiah passage clarifies this: “But they rebelled and grieved his Holy Spirit; therefore he turned to be their enemy” (63:10).
Affecting God — we cannot affect him in the sense that we present him with a situation outside his control, but he is not “unable to sympathize with our weakness” (Hebrews 4:15) and responds to our need, our sin and our repentance.
Omniscience — yes he knows all that will happen, but while sin cannot surprise him, it grieves him and this comes out as “regret.”
“Oh, the depth of the riches and wisdom and knowledge of God! How unsearchable are his judgments and how inscrutable his ways!” (Romans 11:33).