I mentioned previously a TV series’ screen portrayals of merry-go-round high school “romances” being as disheartening as they were realistic, bringing confusion, jealousy, and heartbreak in their wake.
There is a reason for this, and it lies clear on the surface of the holy Bible. It is the divinely created structure of male/female relationships that Jesus himself invokes when he recalled to his followers the original institution of marriage.
Jesus said, “Have you not read that he who created them from the beginning made them male and female, and said, ‘Therefore a man shall leave his father and his mother and hold fast to his wife, and the two shall become one flesh’? So they are no longer two but one flesh. What therefore God has joined together, let no man separate” (Matthew 19:4-6).
There it is. When a man and woman come together, a new sort of reality is formed, the two become “one flesh.” Now, obviously, this does not mean that two individuals disappear and some monstrous freak emerges. But it means much more than simply mating like animals. In the human sexual relationship, the union of bodies becomes a union of personalities also, a joining at a deeper level than simple genital contact.
In its wonderful way, this intense expression of love issues in and provides the shelter for the creation of new life. As the love of a man and woman leads to a new baby, so the continuing love of the man and woman provides the place where the new life can grow and be shaped.
This “one flesh” union stands out the most clearly when it is disrupted. Think of your friends and their adulteries, of the divorces you have seen, of the “break up” of so-called casual affairs. People are torn apart. No, it is not just the family unit that is torn apart, but those involved are torn apart — there is a split or tear in the inner self. Why? Because the one flesh union has been disrupted, the new reality has been ripped, and people are never the same.
There is no such thing as a “casual” affair. There is no such thing as “free love” or “no strings attached.” Love is costly and the price runs deep. In spite of all marriage headaches due to our sin, the divine formula “one man/one woman/forever” is the holiest as well as healthiest bond.