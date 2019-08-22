ABERDEEN — There are two things have been with us from the beginning — marriage and sin. Genesis 2 and 3 deal with these two things.
I hope you are not one of the people who can say, “Of course marriage and sin go together! A man and a woman have to sin if they get married”. According to this very widespread view, the sexual act itself is a dirty act. This is emphatically not the case in the Bible. It is clear that, before there is any mention at all of sin, the original intention of God in creating man as male and female is their increase through the sexual act: “God blessed them and said, Be fruitful and multiply” (Genesis 1:28).
This is made more clear by Moses’ comment after the creation of woman: “The man and his wife were both naked, and were not ashamed” (Genesis 2:25). In an account as concise as the Genesis account, a simple statement like that bears a lot of weight. It implies that, for all the readers ever after, nakedness was indeed normally accompanied by shame. And it shows that the feeling of shame did not show up until after the man and woman had transgressed the command of God. In other words, sexual pleasure and the sexual act were designed by the Creator prior to and apart from sin.
Now there is no doubt that unrestricted sexual activity is not what God had in mind in this blessing for fruitfulness, for our Maker himself functions as a sort of matchmaker and officiant at the original “marriage”; one New Testament writer puts it this way, “Let marriage be held in honor among all, and let the marriage bed be undefiled” (Hebrews 13:4); so, the sexual act is fitting only within the marriage relationship. Yet there is not one whisper in the Bible that conjugal sexual activity is somehow dirty.
I belabor the point which may be obvious to some and totally foreign to others for a reason: many people use sex to accuse God of unfairness. Without doubt the sexual drive is powerful, and people argue that it is both impossible to resist and sinfully dirty, so God has put us in an impossible position and our problems are His fault. This is not the case. All his gifts are good; it is our misuse that makes them harmful.