Isaac and Rebekah could not have a baby; Isaac prayed to God and God granted their request. The reality of human barrenness is a pattern we see throughout the Bible. It is a physical condition which points to a spiritual reality.
The pattern appears many times: Abraham and Sarah could not conceive, nor could Isaac and Rebekah; Jacob’s wife Rachel could not conceive; neither could Manoah’s wife (Judges 13); nor could Hannah (I Samuel 1). In the cases of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, the barrenness was in the promised line of descent itself; human capacities were at an end.
Yet they all gave birth, because “God opened the womb” (Genesis 30:22). The line of Abraham’s promise was carried forward, and Samson and Samuel, the Champions of the oppressed people of God, came into the world.
The spiritual reality behind the miraculous power of God is clearly portrayed in Isaiah 54:1: “Sing, O barren one, who did not bear; break forth into singing and cry aloud, you who have not been in labor! For the children of the desolate one will be more than the children of her who is married,” says the Lord. God makes the barren fruitful, God shows up when human capacities are at an end.
Let us draw from this reality all the living water our souls need. By that I mean that we must not leave behind the physical for the spiritual, as though our earthly life were only a burden or dream. No, God made us flesh and spirit and will raise our flesh in the day of resurrection. So, let us by all means seek God in prayer in the face of natural infertility. May God give many children!
But let us also not neglect the spiritual riches. The Ultimate Form of God’s power is when he brings the Ultimate Champion into the world, when conception is not only difficult, but impossible — He gives Mary a son when she was a totally untouched virgin. The Savior’s birth is a miracle only God could do, just as our REBIRTH into God’s family is a miracle only God could do: “To all who did receive him, who believed in his name, he gave the right to become children of God, who were born, not of blood nor of the will of the flesh nor of the will of man, but of God. (John 1:12, 13).
Monty Ledford of Aberdeen did pastoral work for 29 years in churches in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Idaho.