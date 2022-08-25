Monty Ledford
Isaac and Rebekah could not have a baby; Isaac prayed to God and God granted their request. The reality of human barrenness is a pattern we see throughout the Bible. It is a physical condition which points to a spiritual reality.

The pattern appears many times: Abraham and Sarah could not conceive, nor could Isaac and Rebekah; Jacob’s wife Rachel could not conceive; neither could Manoah’s wife (Judges 13); nor could Hannah (I Samuel 1). In the cases of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, the barrenness was in the promised line of descent itself; human capacities were at an end.

Monty Ledford of Aberdeen did pastoral work for 29 years in churches in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Idaho.

