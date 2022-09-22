Monty Ledford
Buy Now

Monty Ledford

About 3,400 years ago, when Moses was herding a flock of sheep in the Sinai desert, he came to a bush that burned and burned, but did not burn up. God appeared to him then and said, “I am the God of your father, the God of Abraham, the God of Isaac, and the God of Jacob” (Exodus 3:6).

This was not just “any old god” or supernatural entity, but the very One who had spoken so long before (about 600 years!) to Moses’ ancestors. Thus, He was the God who had made a special contract or covenant with Moses’ people, and now He was coming down to rescue them from their life of slavery in Egypt to keep his promises to Abraham, Isaac and Jacob and to bring them into the land He had promised to their fathers.

Monty Ledford of Aberdeen did pastoral work for 29 years in churches in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Idaho.

Recommended for you