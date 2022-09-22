About 3,400 years ago, when Moses was herding a flock of sheep in the Sinai desert, he came to a bush that burned and burned, but did not burn up. God appeared to him then and said, “I am the God of your father, the God of Abraham, the God of Isaac, and the God of Jacob” (Exodus 3:6).
This was not just “any old god” or supernatural entity, but the very One who had spoken so long before (about 600 years!) to Moses’ ancestors. Thus, He was the God who had made a special contract or covenant with Moses’ people, and now He was coming down to rescue them from their life of slavery in Egypt to keep his promises to Abraham, Isaac and Jacob and to bring them into the land He had promised to their fathers.
Moses does not want to return to Egypt, for the task will be hard. He raises an objection “If I come to the people of Israel and say to them, ‘The God of your fathers has sent me to you,’ and they ask me, ‘What is his name?’ what shall I say to them?” The people may demand credentials, so to speak; if they can locate a god by his name, then they may be willing to deal with him.
God’s answer is remarkable. “God said to Moses, ‘I am who I am.’” And he said, “Say this to the people of Israel: ‘I AM has sent me to you.’” God also said to Moses, “Say this to the people of Israel: ‘The LORD, the God of your fathers, the God of Abraham, the God of Isaac, and the God of Jacob, has sent me to you.’ This is my name forever, and thus I am to be remembered throughout all generations”. God refuses to offer a name like other gods’ names; for He is not one among others. He is the I AM, the One who truly exists, who does not need to be marked out from the list of available gods. Even the sacred name of God, spelled with all capitals — the LORD — in our translation, and sometimes sounded out as “Jehovah” or (in modern times) “Yahweh” is simply a form of I AM in Hebrew, so that the only existing God spoke directly to Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. The patriarchs bear witness to the One True God.
Monty Ledford of Aberdeen did pastoral work for 29 years in churches in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Idaho.