ABERDEEN — The Creator makes a perfect home: “The Lord God planted a garden.” The Creator makes a perfect man: “Then the Lord God formed the man.” The Creator makes a perfect wife: “He brought her to the man.” The Creator arranges the perfect honeymoon: “And the man and his wife were both naked, and were not ashamed.”
Chapter two of Genesis — perfect ending! What could go wrong? Well, quite a bit, for at the end of chapter three we read, “He drove out the man” from the Garden. And in chapter four, we have the first murder.
“Now the serpent was more crafty than any other beast of the field that the Lord God had made.” The problem lies here, says Moses. With a snake? OK, OK, I know, much of our up-to-date mind begins to grump here. We will get to the serpent later, but now let’s look at something in this text that is obvious, but often overlooked.
The observation is this: this present world is not the original creation. Chapter Two: a world fresh from God. Chapter Three: estrangement and banishment. Chapter Four: murder. Something has happened and that event cuts a Grand Canyon of pain between the original creation and our present existence. In fact, the remainder of the Biblical account cannot be understood without taking the massive character of this cleft into account.
Any thinker who downplays or dismisses what theologians have called “the Fall of man” will end up talking nonsense. The Fall of man into rebellion twists all our behavior and darkens our understanding. For we will unavoidably ask questions about our world, and when we ask these questions, we are always posing the question, “What is natural? What condition is natural — what is the essence of things or what is the normal course of events?”
The Bible shows us that, if we want to be realistic, we must realize that “natural” can mean two things. It can mean, “What ARE things like,” or “What SHOULD things be like?” In one sense, murder is natural, for we see it all the time in all places. In another sense, it is unnatural. Why unnatural? Because it is not as the Creator intended.
A paramount lesson of the Bible is that we live in a fallen, twisted and broken world, and the Creator alone can restore things.