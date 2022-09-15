Maybe you remember the title. A few years back a short book made a big splash among religious self-help readers. It was called “The Prayer of Jabez” and it was an exhortation to take inspiration from the story found in I Chronicles 4:9-12.
There Jabez, whose Hebrew name means “in pain,” asks God to bless him in spite of his name: “and God granted what he asked.” The story was taken by many to offer a sort of mantra which could automatically bring God’s blessing, but this was not the author’s intention, who, I believe, mainly wanted people to take God and his promises seriously and not let themselves be straight-jacketed by their circumstances.
This is largely a lesson we can learn from the story of Jacob and Esau in Genesis 25. There we see twins born about whom God says “the elder would serve the younger.” Though Esau is older, he will never be the leader, the heir of the family, the bearer of the promise. This is a type of destiny, we might say, divine destiny, and God is the only one in complete control in the lives of his people. But DESTINY is not FATE. Fate is a current of events that carries a person along with no input, we might say, from their own decisions. Divine destiny is different, for divine destiny does not treat people as puppets; instead God factors in their own decisions.
Esau turns out to be a man who has little concern for his place in the family and heritage of Abraham. As an adult, on a whim, he sells his brother Jacob the birthright (twice the extent of the younger brother’s inheritance) which was still his by right. He sold it because he wanted a quick meal. No one made Esau respond in this way; his own choices shaped his life. Yet, at the same time, this was part of God’s plan.
The main thing to note here is that divine destiny is not a prison or straight-jacket. We are not the prisoners of our circumstances; we are not helpless sticks in the current. Jacob seized his chances; Esau neglected his chances. We can pray for God’s guidance and see change in our lives and circumstances. If we delight ourselves in the Lord, he will give us the desires of our hearts (Psalm 37:4).
Monty Ledford of Aberdeen did pastoral work for 29 years in churches in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Idaho.