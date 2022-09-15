Monty Ledford
Maybe you remember the title. A few years back a short book made a big splash among religious self-help readers. It was called “The Prayer of Jabez” and it was an exhortation to take inspiration from the story found in I Chronicles 4:9-12.

There Jabez, whose Hebrew name means “in pain,” asks God to bless him in spite of his name: “and God granted what he asked.” The story was taken by many to offer a sort of mantra which could automatically bring God’s blessing, but this was not the author’s intention, who, I believe, mainly wanted people to take God and his promises seriously and not let themselves be straight-jacketed by their circumstances.

Monty Ledford of Aberdeen did pastoral work for 29 years in churches in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Idaho.

