ABERDEEN — “Now the serpent was more crafty than any other beast of the field that the Lord God had made. He said to the woman, ‘Did God actually say ’You shall not eat of any tree in the garden?’” (Genesis 3:1). The enemy of our race speaks through the serpent to draw our first parents into disobeying God.
How was this possible in a perfect creation? First, he plants doubt in the woman’s innocent mind. “The serpent said to the woman, ‘You shall not surely die. For God knows that when you eat of it you will be opened, and you will be like God, knowing good and evil’”. In other words, the serpent says, “God does not want you to have something good, God is holding back on you, your Maker does not want the best for you.”
This is the kernel of unbelief — doubt that God really has our best at heart, suspicion that our Creator does not really love us, but is holding back good things from us; we suspect him of being a cosmic kill-joy, resentful of our success and welfare.
When we spell out the suspicion this way, it soon shrivels in the bright sunlight of reasonable thinking, doesn’t it? Who could love us more than our Maker? Who else knows what is good for us? Who else has provided us with all things necessary for life?
No one else! There is no other place to go. Yes, we may not always understand why God commands certain things, or how loss, failure and pain can turn out for our long-term good, but what alternative do we have?
Here the promises of the Bible speak a powerful word. The Babylonian armies destroyed Solomon’s temple and broke down the walls of Jerusalem, the City of God, in 586 BC. About a generation later, the writer of Lamentations, who had seen so much of the suffering that he describes in this short Bible book, offers these words: “For the Lord will not cast off forever, but, though He cause grief, He will have compassion according to the abundance of his steadfast love, for He does not afflict from His heart or grieve the children of men” (Lamentations 3:31-33). He does not afflict “from his heart” — this means causing pain or distress is not His original nor His ultimate intention. His aim is compassion and kindness to the children of men.