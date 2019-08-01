ABERDEEN — Can you name the greatest scientist? Nowadays many would say, “Albert Einstein.” Many scientists were remarkable people, and modern advances owe them much.
But it will be no surprise when this column cites “Adam” as the greatest scientist. Greatest because first. Greatest because the task of science was set in motion by his act of naming the creatures.
Do not let the form of the story mislead you! Because the Bible portrays the creatures parading before Adam, it is so easy to file the story away with fairy tales; but if we do so, we miss a crucial truth of God’s revelation. Let us recall the text: “Now out of the ground the Lord God had formed every beast of the field and every bird of the heavens and brought them to the man to see what he would call them. And whatever the man called every living creature, that was its name” (Genesis 2:19).
Here we see science in a nutshell. In the Bible, to “name” something or someone does not merely mean to give it a handle, as though Adam saw the dog and said “Thou art … Fido!” Rather, to name something means to identify its nature and character, to perceive its function. And that is the basic task of science.
Think of what relief it is when a doctor says, “We have done some tests, and we think your lump is a benign tumor of fatty tissue”. Think of the dread if the doctor’s “naming” goes in the other direction. For the naming or identification makes it possible to set a thing or event in the context of other things we can identify, and thus to understand its function and how to deal with it — where it fits, so to speak.
Proper naming leads to further realistic adaptation to the things in our world, and improper naming can be, at the very least, misleading, or in some instances, deadly.
It is also important that it is by the Creator’s initiative that Adam carries this task out. The untiring human drive to understand the world about us and the world within us is part of our maker’s design. When Solomon says, “The Lord by wisdom founded the earth,” he went on to say, “My son, do not lose sight of these — keep sound wisdom and discretion” (Proverbs 3:19-21). Our pursuit of wisdom reflects and presupposes the existence of divine wisdom.