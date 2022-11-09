ABERDEEN -- This most recent journey through the Bible has given me a great admiration for Rebekah. What a remarkable person!
Beauty and brains, charm and resourcefulness! In chapter 24 we meet her as God’s answer to Abraham’s (and Isaac’s!) prayer for a wife: “The young woman was very attractive in appearance” (verse 16). She was a willing worker: “I will draw water for your camels also, until they have finished drinking”. She was self-confident enough to depart immediately for a distant land.
Then we see her, 20 years into marriage, still without a baby — was she about 35 or 36 at this time? Isaac prays, God opens the womb, and, then, a miserable pregnancy! Here we men must yield the floor to our wives and mothers. To carry a child under your heart, to go through the discomfort and physical changes of pregnancy, to run the risk of death in bringing a child into the world—what a task God has placed upon women. And yet they (or most of them anyway) shoulder the task gladly, “for joy,” as Jesus said, “that a human being has been born into the world” (John 16:21). The mother commits her life to the child, and most women would do this willingly also after the child is born. Those women who view children as a sort of operable cancer are surely in need of our pity.
It is no wonder that Rebekah takes to heart God’s explanation of her pregnant misery. “And the Lord said to her: ‘Two nations are in your womb, and two peoples from within you shall be divided; the one shall be stronger than the other, the older shall serve the younger’” (Genesis 25:23). Rebekah decides that her husband Isaac’s attempt to derail this blessing will not succeed, and she is successful. Then she protects both sons from death — Jacob from Esau’s murderous threat and Esau from execution for murder — by persuading Isaac to send Jacob on his marriage mission.
A remarkable woman indeed. Fierce in her protection of her family and in her belief in God’s promise. I know that the Bible has been accused of being an anti-woman text written by touchy males. I also affirm the Scriptural teaching that the man is head of the family. But what a picture of womanhood the Bible lays before us! Not a doormat, but a person of character and courage!
Monty Ledford of Aberdeen did pastoral work for 29 years in churches in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Idaho.
