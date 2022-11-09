Monty Ledford
ABERDEEN -- This most recent journey through the Bible has given me a great admiration for Rebekah. What a remarkable person!

Beauty and brains, charm and resourcefulness! In chapter 24 we meet her as God’s answer to Abraham’s (and Isaac’s!) prayer for a wife: “The young woman was very attractive in appearance” (verse 16). She was a willing worker: “I will draw water for your camels also, until they have finished drinking”. She was self-confident enough to depart immediately for a distant land.


Monty Ledford of Aberdeen did pastoral work for 29 years in churches in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Idaho.

