ABERDEEN — “So when the woman saw that the tree was good for food, and that it was a delight to the eyes, and that the tree was to be desired to make one wise, she took of its fruit and ate, and she also gave some to her husband who was with her, and he ate” (Genesis 3:6). Wait a minute! How is that? “She gave to her husband, who was with her?” What is going on here?
Up until now in the temptation story the only characters we hear from are the woman and the tempter; not a word about Adam. But now when she carries the deed of disobedience out, we learn that her husband was with her.
In an account of such importance for the whole biblical revelation, especially an account written with such an economy of words, the silence of Adam in the story is deafening. I believe it is of major importance. Why do we not hear of Adam and the serpent?
I am afraid the likely answer will be unwelcome to some readers. Adam seems to have abdicated or neglected his role in some way. This is underlined by God’s response to Adam’s disobedience; God does not say, “Because you have sinned,” but, “Because you have listened to the voice of your wife and have eaten of the tree, etc.” (Genesis 3:17) In other words, the man’s sin is described as his compliance with his wife’s choice rather than the command of God.
Now let’s not run away with this and say no husband should ever listen to his wife! This would be stupid and run clean contrary to the teaching of Scripture, which speaks of the “wisest of women” (Proverbs 14:1) and tells husbands to “live with your wives in an understanding way” ( I Peter 3:7) and praises the wise and efficient wife (Proverbs 31). So, no, the temptation scene is no blank check to ignore or lord it over a wife.
Yet, there is something wrong here. The man and woman, as the image of God, are to have dominion over the other creatures, but this human woman is instead complying with the animal creation; and the man, who was made first and gives his name to the woman, is complying with the woman’s decision. Refusal to submit to the Creator, assertion of independence from him, and upturning His order brings disaster.