ABERDEEN — We have seen that Genesis 6 talks about supernatural or angelic beings, or, in the words of Jesus’ brother Jude, “angels who did not stay within their own position of authority, but left their proper dwelling” (Jude 6). So, once again, let’s talk a little more about angels.
The word “angel” simply means “messenger” in its Greek and in its Hebrew form. There are many places in the Bible where we see the activity of these beings, but they are not called angels or messengers in every place. Sometimes a figure who turns out to be a supernatural messenger is simply identified as a man, or a man dressed in white, as in Mark’s and Luke’s account of the empty tomb of Jesus. Some non-human intelligences are identified as “living creatures” (Ezekiel 1), others are called “cherubim” (which may mean “one who stands close,” that is, a guard), and the special attendants on God’s throne (found only in Isaiah 6) are “seraphim” (“burning ones”).
The apostles speak in a number of places about rulers, powers, thrones, dominions, authorities, cosmic powers, spiritual forces (Ephesians, chapters 3 and 6; Colossians, chapters 1 and 2; I Peter, chapter 3). The terms seem to indicate that there are different types or ranks of spiritual intelligences, but no passage of the Bible explains any of the distinctions.
In our customary usage, “angel” means any supernatural intelligence which is not God the Creator. We have Bible precedent for that, since “angel” can apply also to those supernatural creatures who are God’s enemies. Jesus warns of “the eternal fire prepared for the devil and his angels” (Matthew 12:41), so in one sense we can say that demons are also a type of angel, an angel of the Evil One.
The statement of Jesus about “the devil and his angels” contains an important warning. As I said, while our customary usage takes angel to be any supernatural creature not God, we generally use it to mean “good supernatural creature” and contrast “angel” with “demon”. But, remember, demons are also angels, and it can be very dangerous to assume that any creature whom we might call an angel is good. Paul warns us that Satan can “disguise himself as an angel of light” (II Corinthians 11:4). The Bible contains some very encouraging words about angels, as well as very serious warnings. To those we turn next time.