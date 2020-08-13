ABERDEEN — We come now in our Bibles to the situation that provoked the world-wide flood.
In Genesis 4 the family line runs from Adam through Cain, the fratricide down seven generations to a vengeful Lamech, who asserts a right to revenge exceeding even God’s claim: “If Cain’s revenge is sevenfold, then Lamech’s is seventy-sevenfold!” (Genesis 4:24).
In chapter 5 Moses records the family line from Seth (“appoint” in Hebrew, as Eve said “God has appointed for me another offspring instead of Abel, for Cain killed him”). In this line also we come after seven generations to a Lamech, who also makes an announcement recorded by Moses.
However, this Lamech speaks not of revenge, but of relief. If this is, as it seems to be, the same generation when Cain’s Lamech lived, then the Sethite Lamech speaks during a time of lust and bloodlust. That is why I believe we are meant to hear the Sethite Lamech’s cry as a cry of hope and faith.
He names his son Noah, which sounds like the Hebrew word for “relief” and utters the words, “Out of the ground that the Lord has cursed, this one shall bring us relief from our work and from the painful toil of our hands.” Perhaps he thought, “The world cannot get much worse” and perhaps the name and the statement were just wishful thinking. Perhaps some revelation had come to him. The author does not tell us.
What we do see is that Lamech recognizes that the world is in a bad place, that this is due to the curse on Adam’s sin, and that God was the source of hope for relief.
In these few words we see many of the elements of true faith: a recognition of misery, an admission that it springs from human sin, and a hope in God for relief. What a contrast to much of today’s faith, where we assume that our misery is bad luck unconnected with our own sin. Today’s faith often also assumes that God is under some sort of obligation to be nice to us, and that He must be so whether we repent or not.
The old word for this attitude is “presumption” — to take something before it is offered. True faith bows the head before God in repentance; false faith raises the nose and accuses God of unfairness.