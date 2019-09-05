ABERDEEN — Our recent column said that marriage between a man and a woman was instituted by our Maker when He created our first parents.
The divine pronouncement is, “Therefore a man shall leave his father and his mother and hold fast to his wife, and they shall become one flesh” (Genesis 2:24). A marriage definition is almost all there, in a nutshell — the LEAVING to form a separate household, which implies a public recognition that the woman is now no longer part of the parents’ household, the HOLDING FAST (or “cleaving”) which implies an intentional commitment, a pledge even, to stay together, and becoming ONE FLESH which implies not only that the sexual union is fitting only if there is true leaving and cleaving, or public recognition and pledge, but also that the union of man and woman as “one flesh” does in fact lead to “one flesh,” a new human being, a baby.
Love and union lead to new life. This conjunction of love between a man and a woman and the new life that issues from that love does something very important. It brings together the deepest drives and needs of individuals and the divine plan for the whole race. Fruitful marriages fulfill personal needs and create society at the same time. A marriage that has no purpose beyond meeting the needs of two individuals, a childless marriage, is a relationship turned in upon itself, a sadly ingrown love.
A fruitful marriage both meets the needs of the spouses, and builds society directly as well; bearing children forces dad and mom into meeting needs other than their own. It can be a type of opening up the personality. Of course, we all admit that human selfishness and cruelty can make a family into a hell, but that is the nature of sin and selfishness, to twist what is good into something bad. Sin can disfigure, but cannot ultimately destroy, God’s good gifts. I may poison the water, but water is still the absolute necessity for life. Some families may be miserable, but the world dies without father, mother, kids.
Let me close with a clarification: my comments are not meant to burden empty arms with any greater sadness. Where God has “closed the womb,” we can only recognize the pain. I refer to those who choose to have the pleasure of a spouse, but not the responsibility of children.