ABERDEEN — “Sin came into the world through one man” (Romans 5:12). Our first parents sinned, and we suffer the results to this day. Sin is disobedience with a big D and we see the results of that disobedience in Genesis, chapter 3 and in our lives to this day. Perhaps the letter D can summarize these results for us.
Their first reaction is a sense of Defilement at their own bodies; they know they are naked, and feel shame. Our often twisted reaction to our own bodies marks us as sons and daughters of Adam and Eve.
The disobedience shows itself in Dread of their Creator. We should be able to pray with David, “I have no good apart from you” (Psalm 16:2); yet what does Adam say? “I heard the sound of you in the garden, and I was afraid” (Genesis 3:10). We avoid the only One who can heal our pains.
God gave Adam the opportunity to own up to his disobedience. What does he do? He exercises Defamation of his wife, God’s good gift to him. By implication, he defames the Maker himself: “The woman whom you gave to be with me, she gave me fruit of the tree, and I ate” (verse 12). We are past masters at defamation of others, not least of those nearest to us.
The first human pair, whose calling was to serve as the earth’s stewards on behalf of the Creator, now find themselves Disabled from carrying out their task. The man is disabled from his calling to cultivate earth’s resources and the woman disabled from her task of giving birth to and nurturing future generations. While this Disablement is not complete (for in the shell of the divine judgment we find a kernel of hope, as we shall see), it surely is real and extensive. Their relation to the world around them (what we nowadays call “the environment”) now undergoes Disruption. The earth in a sense becomes an enemy (and, at times, victim) of the human race that should treasure and cultivate it.
Lastly, and most bitter, Death now awaits this family, the whole human family. Death as disintegration of the body, and eternal death. No wonder that Paul the Apostle exclaimed, “Wretched man that I am! Who will deliver me from this body of death?” (Romans 7:24). But in the Bible death does not have the last word.