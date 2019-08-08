ABERDEEN — Gordon Toevs and Ray Pratt are two of my old friends, of exemplary memory.
In 1906, as a response to the promise of future irrigated land on this side of the Snake, Gordon’s grandfather, Henry Toevs, came to scout out the Aberdeen Township — nothing but sage brush. Yet he was part of the first group of Mennonites that helped found Aberdeen. Ray Pratt? Now the Pratt family has been connected with my family since the migration in 1847 from Winter Quarters in Iowa to the valley of the Great Salt Lake; Parley Pratt led the pioneer company that included my great-grandmother’s family.
What brought these two fine men to my mind? It is the reflection on the Genesis account of the Creator as a worker and man as a worker in imitation of God. These men were hard workers, in more ways than one: they worked at providing for their families but they worked at being fathers also. I look around in our society and see many men who work to provide for their families, pay the bills, supply needs, put away for the future. That is good, and is the duty of a husband and father.
But there is a danger. Gainful work can be an excuse. The father’s duty is not exhausted when he pays the bills and buys the house. There is more work also, 24 hours per day. It is the work of training, teaching, and being an example to the children. It can be easy to leave all decisions about children’s behavior to the wife and mother. Of necessity, mom will be the main person when the kids are little, but kids need their dads to tell them what is right and wrong, especially as they get older. Men should not flee this job and plead work as an excuse.
Now back to Gordon and Ray. Ray’s sons told me that Ray kept a close eye on the grandkids, and when one or the other needed some guidance, he would greet them with, “We need to talk.” Scary, maybe? Perhaps, but they knew grandpa cared for them. He took his duty as father seriously. And Gordon? To this day I can see in my mind’s eye as Gordon lay on his deathbed, how he took his children’s hands in his and prayed for God to bless them. These men took their work as fathers to heart.