ABERDEEN — Many readers will recognize the cartoon picture of heaven — a barefoot man in a white robe and pigeon-like wings, harp in hand, stands on clouds.
Okay, now, some parts of this picture of the age to come (though the wings are an invention) are found in the book of Revelation, but John the Revelator does not claim that this describes the ultimate goal of the human race — it is not a picture of our final home in some place called “heaven.”
In fact, if this is the picture that most people have of heaven, who can blame them for not being thrilled? Play a harp? Walk around in a white robe? Sounds like a hospital stay. No wonder a common response to the “hope of heaven” is “Well, I guess I would rather go to hell, ‘cause all my friends will be there.” Of course, this alternative is monumentally foolish, because friendship is good, a gift of God, and hell is not a place full of God’s gifts.
But let us leave that aside for the moment. The point I want to make is that, since God formed our first parents from the dust of the ground, and since He placed them in a specially designed garden “to work it and keep it” (Genesis 2:15), the conclusion is that God designed us for life on this earth; He did not design us for some disembodied “white-cloudy” existence.
Jesus himself promised his followers, “Blessed are the meek, for they shall inherit the earth” (Matthew 5:5); Apostle Peter adds his voice, “according to His promise we are waiting for a new heaven and a new earth in which righteousness dwells (II Peter 3:13).” The very same earth that sin and Satan have ruined will be reclaimed and renewed by its Creator.
Now, do not think “This columnist denies that there is a heaven!” I do no such thing. Jesus ascended to heaven (whatever that may mean in geographical terms) and reigns there now. His followers, when they die, do go to be with Him in spirit, but the Bible clearly states that “through Jesus, God will bring with Him those who have fallen asleep,” i.e., died (I Thessalonians 4:14). On that great day we shall be restored with renewed bodies to a renewed and righteous earth — and, since Jesus will be present, it will also be heaven!