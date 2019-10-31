ABERDEEN — What was so bad about an apple? I am sure preachers have heard this question many times. It is a good question.
Of course, we do need an important clarification: the Bible does not say that Eve ate an apple. God’s prohibition was, “Of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil you shall not eat, for in the day you eat of it you shall surely die” (Genesis 2:17); the fruit is given no other name.
So where did “apple” come from? There is a simple explanation. In the Latin language, the adjective MALUM means “bad”; this is the root of our words malicious and malpractice and so on. But Latin also has a noun MALUM which means — you guessed it — “apple.” Since for over 1,000 years the nations of Europe heard the Bible mainly in the Latin language, it was very natural to confuse “bad” with “apple.”
So, back to the question, now properly worded: What was so bad about the fruit? Was it a magic fruit? A fruit with some sort of innate potency to affect the mind? A narcotic, perhaps? The question is as natural as it is wrong-headed. Just as the serpent had no innate power, but became a tool of an invisible intelligence, so the fruit had no innate power, but served the purposes of the Divine Intelligence.
The point is the prohibition. It does not matter what a chemical analysis of the fruit might discover. The fruit was forbidden by God, and as a test it showed one thing: Will our first parents obey God or not? If they obey God, they are bowing to his right to determine what is good and what is evil. If they disobey God, they are asserting their own right to determine what is good and what is evil. They are setting themselves up as authorities superior to their Creator. Who is to be ruler and judge in this world? The human creature, or his Maker?
Thus, the “knowledge of good and evil” means the “determination of good and evil.” An understandably famous statement by a U.S. Supreme Court justice runs as follows: “At the heart of liberty is the right to define one’s own concept of existence, of meaning, of the universe, and of the mystery of human life.” From a Bible standpoint, this is not the heart of liberty, but the heart of sin.