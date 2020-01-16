ABERDEEN — I hope you have never employed the services of a psychic reader or fortune teller or had your horoscope done or attempted to contact the dead. Or, if you have pursued any of these activities, I hope you have dismissed, discounted and disregarded them.
These things are strictly prohibited by the Law of God, most distinctly in Deuteronomy 18, but consistently throughout the Bible (“And when they say to you ‘Inquire of the mediums and the necromancers who chirp and mutter’ — Should not a people inquire of their God? Should they inquire of the dead on behalf of the living? To the law and to the testimony!” – Isaiah 8:19).
I hope you never suffer harm as a result of these forbidden activities. Adam’s sin and God’s judgment provide a striking example of the difference between the occult powers and the word of God. Some occult practitioners claim that their powers are “spiritual,” and, for all I know, perhaps some are spiritual in the sense of preternatural, tapping in to forces normally unused. Both the word of God found in the Bible and the claims of others may be characterized as “supernatural” but “spiritual” or “supernatural” does not mean good or harmless. The account of Adam and Eve underlines a major difference between true and false prophecy.
The difference? False prophecy paralyzes the will; true prophecy galvanizes the will. I think of the prophecy of the medium or witch at En-Dor in I Samuel 28. King Saul sensed God’s abandonment so he sought out a medium. She predicted that he would die the next day. It seemed almost to paralyze the man; and the next day he did die, and his sons with him. Perhaps some occult practitioners can predict the future; I am not sure. But the One True God can control the future, and when He gives warning, it is not to paralyze, but to move people to do His will and perhaps avert the judgment. Within the shell of a warning, there is the kernel of promise.
We see the predicted judgment in Genesis 3 — pain in childbirth, thorns and thistles in farming; but along with this the promise: Eve shall bear children, and Adam shall eat bread. This is encouragement at the darkest hour. Hosea puts it best: “He has torn us, that he may heal us” (6:1).