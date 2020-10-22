ABERDEEN — The Bible writer moves us through immense periods of time and portrays with clear and bold strokes those people and events that drive forward God’s purposes of restoring our human race to himself.
In Genesis, chapter five we have an immense period of time and huge life-spans, all ending in death, death, death. But wait! There is that one exception: “Enoch walked with God; and he was not, for God took him.” Then, another glimpse of hope in the face of the curse of sin and death: “Lamech called his name Noah (a form of the Hebrew word “rest”), saying, Out of the ground that the Lord has cursed, this one shall bring us relief from our work and from the painful toil of our hands.”
Hope then for relief, but a darker sky first. The cosmic rebellion in Genesis 6 grows worse and calls forth a three-fold warning, “My spirit shall not abide in man forever, for he is flesh; his days shall be 120 years” (Genesis 6:3).
The first part says God’s spirit upholds the human race. The lifespans of earlier generations are due to the power of God. If God chooses, all possibility of life vanishes.
The second phrase recalls human weakness — God is the almighty spirit; man is just flesh — weak, vulnerable, mortal. The Psalmist says about man that we are “but flesh, a wind that passes and comes not again” (Psalm 78:39).
The third phrase sets a divine limit on human life; God reduces the scope of corruption. Sure enough, after the flood human life spans decrease.
But notice the divine care — God gives a warning!
This is so like our Creator! Over and over again God issues warnings; his intentions are not hidden. We see this throughout the Bible, but nowhere more touchingly than the prophecy of Jeremiah where God’s concern to warn is stated many times in the following literal translation, “And the Lord hath sent unto you all his servants the prophets, rising early and sending them; but ye have not hearkened, nor inclined your ear to hear” (Jeremiah 25:4).
Rising early and sending them! What better way to show God’s desire and concern that we turn back to him! He warns why? Because “I have no pleasure in the death of the wicked, declares the Lord God, and not rather that he should turn from his way and live?” (Ezekiel 1:23).