ABERDEEN — We come now to one of the most interesting stories in an interesting book. Like so many stories in the Bible, it has called forth large amounts of speculation, not a little mockery, as well as many well-intentioned defenders. Sit down and read the first few verses of Genesis 6: “When man began to multiply upon the face of the land ...”
The story sounds an awful lot like an account of heavenly beings mating with earthly women, right? Yes, it does, and in fact I think the obvious interpretation is more or less the correct one. This weird account then incites strong reactions: “The Bible is full of myths!” “Sounds like a zombie film!”
Such reactions may cause little pain for readers who have already decided that the Bible can be ignored, but for those of us who share the faith of Jesus that “the Scripture cannot be broken” (John 10:35) these verses present a different problem: How does this account fit with what we know about the world — “scientifically” as well as common-sensically?
Here I want to point out massive blind spots in much current thinking. We so view ourselves as scientific, as having outgrown ancient ignorance, that we entirely discount the incoherent and inconsistent beliefs we hold. You don’t believe different species of life could mate when it is in the Bible, but grant that gene-splicing is possible?
It is superstition when the Bible talks about non-human intelligences connected with heavenly locations, but legitimate scientific curiosity when astro-physicists beam electronic signals into space for possible communication with other minds? That gigantic people could exist way back when is myth if Moses says it is so, but alteration of genetic material is possible to scientists? It is wise to use scientific findings as tools, but short-sighted to imprison our minds within our own theoretical constructs.
Before looking in detail at Genesis 6, let me add simply that widespread ancient accounts in several cultures speak both of giant people and of strange matings between humans and “supernatural” creatures. Can it be that the Bible’s (admittedly concise) account offers a picture of the real basis of such legends?
Also, I note that the Bible’s account places the story unquestionably within a context that is especially repulsive to current thinking — these events deal not just with strange characters, but with good and evil. The entire universe is a moral battleground.