In November I had great a plane flight. I flew from Idaho Falls to Denver for the annual meetings of the Evangelical Theological Society. The meetings are not always in Denver — sometimes they are in Boston, or Atlanta, etc. I do not attend every year, since the prospect of long flights (with layovers!) to eastern cities two weeks prior to Thanksgiving usually discourages my attendance, but “closer” venues are inviting.

In any case, this year’s flight was spectacular. With no cloud cover I could look down 30,000 feet to trace roads, mountain ridges, the occasional river or reservoir. Amazing! What would my ancestors who came west to the valley of the Great Salt Lake on foot (over months!) have given to see the landscape from a heavenly standpoint!


Monty Ledford of Aberdeen did pastoral work for 29 years in churches in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Idaho.

