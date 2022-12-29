In November I had great a plane flight. I flew from Idaho Falls to Denver for the annual meetings of the Evangelical Theological Society. The meetings are not always in Denver — sometimes they are in Boston, or Atlanta, etc. I do not attend every year, since the prospect of long flights (with layovers!) to eastern cities two weeks prior to Thanksgiving usually discourages my attendance, but “closer” venues are inviting.
In any case, this year’s flight was spectacular. With no cloud cover I could look down 30,000 feet to trace roads, mountain ridges, the occasional river or reservoir. Amazing! What would my ancestors who came west to the valley of the Great Salt Lake on foot (over months!) have given to see the landscape from a heavenly standpoint!
I thought of my flight when I read again the story of Jacob and the ladder or staircase to heaven that God showed him in a dream. Jacob and his contemporaries of almost 4,000 years ago did not measure these distances with modern precision. But they were no fools, and they were aware that the distances were immense.
A staircase from God in heaven to man on earth! How high must it be? Can humans cross the gap? Some may try to get to God by their personal resources — their sincerity, or holiness, or honesty, or religious deeds. In a sense, these people can jump higher than others, or build their ladder taller than others. These people may impress us, but they are not significantly any closer to God than a man who makes no effort whatsoever. It is like an observer looking down from 30,000 feet on the world’s greatest high-jumper; the high-jumper would be no higher than a body lying on the ground.
The staircase must be set up by God; ours don’t reach. I think this is what Jesus meant when he spoke of his work as the Son of Man. Reaching God is impossible for the unregenerate: “No one has ascended into heaven except he who descended from heaven, the Son of Man” (John 3:13). This remarkable distance and Jacob’s staircase also gives special force to the words of Jesus to Nathanael: “Truly, truly, I say to you, you will see heaven opened, and the angels of God ascending and descending on the Son of Man” (John 1:51); Jesus, the Son of Man, is the staircase to heaven!
Monty Ledford of Aberdeen did pastoral work for 29 years in churches in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Idaho.
