Some years ago my younger son and his wife gave me and Elaine a special anniversary gift: two nights in Leavenworth. No, it’s not what you are thinking—Leavenworth prison!? Our gift-Leavenworth was Leavenworth, Wash., the Bavarian-themed village on the east side of the Cascade Mountains.
In the ‘60s the decline in the logging industry threatened to leave the town high and dry, so enterprising businessmen hatched the idea of making the town into a tourist attraction: a Bavarian village in Washington state. And it worked—German restaurants, Bavarian facades, gift shops with German themed items, etc. We enjoyed a couple of nights in one of the hotels, ate German bratwurst as a gentleman played “Freut euch des Lebens” (rejoice in life) on the accordion, and yes, we bought a nice-sized nutcracker for our Christmas décor—you know, the tall wooden soldier with the colorful jacket and the tall hat and square jaw. We don’t actually use it to crack nuts; for that an everyday plier-like metal nutcracker will do.
Which leads me around to my point. Some nuts are easy to crack, but others need major pressure. Jacob was one of the tougher nuts to crack. His initial impression on us may be of a weak man. He went along with his mother’s deception to obtain his (rightful) blessing, and he is said to be “a quiet man, dwelling in tents” in contrast to brother Esau, “a skillful hunter” (Genesis 25:27), but quiet Jacob proves to be a willful man who drives a hard bargain; as I said, a tough character. His saving grace, if we may put it that way, is that God’s promise meant the world to him and he would do what he could to carry it out. Like so many, I think his strength was his weakness—determination, stubbornness, self-will.
So God had to crack this nut, and Jacob meets his match in Uncle Laban. Jacob’s conflict with Laban, now his father-in-law, fills three chapters in Genesis. Laban is as wily as Jacob, and quite ready to take advantage of him. God’s dealing with Jacob are an extended illustration of Psalm 18:26: “with the crooked you make yourself seem tortuous.” I am afraid that too many of us deserve the severe kindness of God due to our sinful self-will—“the Lord reproves him whom he loves”. What must God do to crack you?
Monty Ledford of Aberdeen did pastoral work for 29 years in churches in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Idaho.
