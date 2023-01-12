Monty Ledford
Some years ago my younger son and his wife gave me and Elaine a special anniversary gift: two nights in Leavenworth. No, it’s not what you are thinking—Leavenworth prison!? Our gift-Leavenworth was Leavenworth, Wash., the Bavarian-themed village on the east side of the Cascade Mountains.

In the ‘60s the decline in the logging industry threatened to leave the town high and dry, so enterprising businessmen hatched the idea of making the town into a tourist attraction: a Bavarian village in Washington state. And it worked—German restaurants, Bavarian facades, gift shops with German themed items, etc. We enjoyed a couple of nights in one of the hotels, ate German bratwurst as a gentleman played “Freut euch des Lebens” (rejoice in life) on the accordion, and yes, we bought a nice-sized nutcracker for our Christmas décor—you know, the tall wooden soldier with the colorful jacket and the tall hat and square jaw. We don’t actually use it to crack nuts; for that an everyday plier-like metal nutcracker will do.


Monty Ledford of Aberdeen did pastoral work for 29 years in churches in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Idaho.

