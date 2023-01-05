In Jacob’s story we come across many things that seem exotic to us, but were no doubt normal to Moses’ original readers. That is the way it is with ancient books. Times change, and no times have seen changes in lifestyle as great as our civilization has seen in the last several generations.
Travel? Camels, not jets. Water for cooking? Draw from a well, not plumbing and faucets. News? Word of mouth weeks later, not instant computer reports. Weapons? Don’t even ask! We call these technological advances, or more and better tools for living (or killing, as the case may be).
They are changes that would have amazed Jacob if he could somehow be transported into today’s world. But I imagine he could adjust, as people who come from technologically primitive societies have been known to do.
However, I think there is a difference in values that would maybe trouble Jacob more deeply than the difference in tools. This might be the more surprising because biological realities have not changed. Men and women are recognizably men and women (for all the grotesque attempts to alter that) and the way people mate and breed has not changed in hundreds of generations. Mom and dad, brother and sister.
But what a difference in attitude, even among women and their so-called “maternal instinct.” For Jacob and his family, the goal of all goals was to have children who would fulfill God’s mandate to Adam, “Be fruitful and multiply” and further fulfill God’s promise to Jacob’s forbears, Abraham and Isaac: “I will make you exceedingly fruitful … And I will establish my covenant between me and you and your offspring after you throughout their generations for an everlasting covenant, to be God to you and to your offspring after you” (Genesis 17:5).
What would Jacob and his 12 sons have thought of a society where “One, and done” is a not uncommon motto? A society where “safe” for a couple means “childless?” Where babies are seen as an interruption of goals, a large family is seen as a liability, and “women’s health” means the right to destroy one’s offspring?
God’s salvation? It was demonstrated when after affliction God would “make their families like flocks” (Psalm 107:41), for the great curse was barrenness. What does it say about our society when fruitfulness is the curse and barrenness the desired condition? What does it say about our God?
Monty Ledford of Aberdeen did pastoral work for 29 years in churches in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Idaho.
