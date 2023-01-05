Monty Ledford
Buy Now

Monty Ledford

In Jacob’s story we come across many things that seem exotic to us, but were no doubt normal to Moses’ original readers. That is the way it is with ancient books. Times change, and no times have seen changes in lifestyle as great as our civilization has seen in the last several generations.

Travel? Camels, not jets. Water for cooking? Draw from a well, not plumbing and faucets. News? Word of mouth weeks later, not instant computer reports. Weapons? Don’t even ask! We call these technological advances, or more and better tools for living (or killing, as the case may be).


Monty Ledford of Aberdeen did pastoral work for 29 years in churches in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Idaho.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.