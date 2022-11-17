Years ago we lived in Berks County, in southeastern Pennsylvania. This is Pennsylvania Dutch (or Pennsylvania German) country. This region between the lowlands around Philadelphia and the Allegheny Mountains was settled between 200-300 years ago by immigrants from (mainly) southwestern Germany.
It is a land of many rivers, hills and valleys, rising gradually up to the first ridge of the Alleghenies. Our area was rural, where many of the older generation still (at least until 40 years ago!) speak Pennsylvania Dutch. These neighbors were not Amish Mennonites, for most Pennsylvania Dutch speakers are not Amish, though the Amish are more intentional in holding on to the language and continue to speak it in their church services. The other Pennsylvania Dutch speak English in church.
Yet, every now and then there would be a special meeting in one of the area churches — a church service in Pennsylvania Dutch. I attended one of these services and heard the preacher (“der Prediger”) tell a story that has stayed with me.
First, some definitions. The Pennsylvania Dutch eat a lot of “shmearcase” (cottage cheese) and “latwarrick” (apple butter). As the story goes, a farmer travels to market day to sell his regular product: a big crock of shmearcase and a big crock of latwarrick. Customers bring their own smaller jars or crocks and the farmer takes his shmearcase ladle and scoops out shmearcase into their crock and does the same with his latwarrick ladle.
Well, one market day the farmer forgot to take along both ladles, so the one ladle had to serve both for shmearcase and latwarrick. In Dutch the preacher said, “By the end of the day, no one could tell the difference between the crock of shmearcase and the crock of latwarrick. And, my friends, that is what happens when the church and the world get mixed up together.”
The story raises a smile, but in its mild way issues a valid warning, a warning that I fear many professing Christians in our day largely ignore. Our simplistic slogans promoting acceptance of everybody and inclusion of everybody place ancient counsels in a lurid light. In this lurid light the words of Isaac “You must not take a wife from the Canaanite women” (Genesis 28:1) appear narrow, or even wicked. More on this next time.
Monty Ledford of Aberdeen did pastoral work for 29 years in churches in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Idaho.
