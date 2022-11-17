Monty Ledford
Years ago we lived in Berks County, in southeastern Pennsylvania. This is Pennsylvania Dutch (or Pennsylvania German) country. This region between the lowlands around Philadelphia and the Allegheny Mountains was settled between 200-300 years ago by immigrants from (mainly) southwestern Germany.

It is a land of many rivers, hills and valleys, rising gradually up to the first ridge of the Alleghenies. Our area was rural, where many of the older generation still (at least until 40 years ago!) speak Pennsylvania Dutch. These neighbors were not Amish Mennonites, for most Pennsylvania Dutch speakers are not Amish, though the Amish are more intentional in holding on to the language and continue to speak it in their church services. The other Pennsylvania Dutch speak English in church.


Monty Ledford of Aberdeen did pastoral work for 29 years in churches in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Idaho.

