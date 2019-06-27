ABERDEEN — We saw how God takes special care in making our first parents, created in His image. I do think I can hear a voice, full of a sense of its own sophistication: “You think this fairy tale really happened? God making a mud doll then breathing life into it?”
Well, yes, I do believe something like this happened. Jesus himself assures us of Adam’s reality when He says, “Have you not read that he who created them in the beginning make them male and female?” (Matthew 19:4). But I want to emphasize that what God did was “something like this.” We have seen that the Bible writers are authorized by God to describe God in human terms, since God made us in His image; but we have seen also that God’s essential reality is not fully identical with these expressions, since He is in one sense beyond all understanding and human measure, holding the seas in the palms of his hands, etc.
I think we can say, “This is the best way for God to give us the account of creation.” You may take the account with wooden literalism, or you may grant that an element of figurative language is involved (though how much is literal and how much is figure is impossible for us to check, since we were not there), yet any reader who tries to do justice to Moses’ intention will have to acknowledge that the Genesis account stands in lethal opposition to its current alternative, neo-Darwinist evolutionism.
I am all for researchers digging up ancient bones and formulating their theories — let us not oppose careful and critical thinking. But neo-Darwinism bids farewell to experimental science and ordains itself philosophy when scholars insist mindless Chance alone shaped living organisms, and that there is no essential difference between a bug and a baby.
Is there little figurative language or much in Genesis? That does not matter, for on any honest reading what is unmistakable is that an Infinite Intelligence created the human race and that human beings have dignity and worth far greater than the (very real) significance of the animal world. Yes, God cares for all His creatures. “Are not two sparrows sold for a penny? And not one of them will fall to the ground apart from your Father” — so said Jesus. But then He added, “You are of more value than many sparrows” (Matthew 10:31).