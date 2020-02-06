ABERDEEN — Our first parents rebelled against their Creator and He then pronounces judgment. What next?
The “what next?” is really the theme of the Bible. Given our rebellion against God, what will God do to restore us to harmony with himself? That this task is the theme of the whole collection becomes clear when we move from the Bible’s first book to its last book, the book of the Revelation of John, and turn to the last chapter. Here again we see the tree of life; now it is in the holy city where God lives and God is in fellowship with man “and they will see his face” and “no longer will there be anything accursed” (Revelation 22:3, 4).
But now come back to Adam and Eve. What next for them, now that God has pronounced judgment? We read, “The man called his wife’s name Eve, because she was the mother of all living” (Genesis3:20). Adam’s response to God’s word was to give his wife a new name, and the name is … “Life.” In Hebrew the name “Eve” sounds something like “chava” where the “ch” is pronounced like the “ch” in the name “Bach,” and recalls the Hebrew word for “life.” (By the way, in Greek the word “life” is “Zoe,” and “Zoe” is the term used by the ancient translators who rendered the Hebrew Bible into Greek).
When God pronounces that “in pain you shall bring forth children,” He is both judging and promising, for in these hard words there is a guarantee that Eve will bear children and bring forth life. Adam’s response shows that he takes God’s promise for real. This is the Bible meaning of faith. Faith is trust in God’s promises. What we nowadays often call faith is simply self-confidence (or self-delusion) and not Bible faith. “You gotta have faith!” may sometimes get you pretty far in life, or it may bring disaster, but it is not what the Bible writers mean by faith. Faith without a promise from God is wishful thinking, a checkbook for an account that has been long since closed out.
But Adam does have a promise from God, and he believes it, and our human race survives. Our first parent becomes the first man of faith. Although he has done a terrible thing, he honors God by taking God at his word. We too honor God when we believe his promises.