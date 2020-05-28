ABERDEEN — The COVID-19 virus “social distancing” guidelines led our congregation to cancel public services for five weeks. Were government social guidelines helpful or otherwise? It is hard for me to say, but this I know: this was the longest time since age 11 that I have missed Sunday services for this many weeks in a row.
Now, some of my readers will say, “Me too! I really missed it!” Others can say, “Missed it? I haven’t been to church in umpteen years, and I don’t miss a thing.” It would be easy to mark this difference down as an example of “Some people just like church; others don’t.” And it is true that in our country with our freedoms, church-going is up to individual choice; I would not have it any other way. However, don’t draw the mistaken conclusion that because church-going is not a matter of civil law that it is of minor importance, similar to your choice of your favorite pro football team.
So now I will stick my neck out: church-going is a matter of life and death. Now, don’t get me wrong; I am not endorsing all religious groups that call themselves “churches” — some “churches” are spiritually deadly; many are, at best, spiritual milk and water. But I will repeat: church-going is a matter of life and death.
Where do I get this? Well, for a start, in our text in Genesis 4: “At that time people began to call on the name of the Lord” (verse 26). This does not mean, “People only now began to pray.” No, they prayed all along! What it means is that in the downhill slide to greater and greater violence and ungodliness, leading at the end to the great flood, it was necessary to preserve the knowledge of God by instituting regular times of public worship. As the Evil One musters his forces, shall those who fear God all depend upon freelancing? So must those who fear the Lord create habits and a culture of worship that pass on the knowledge of God. Think of the Sabbath commandment; when regular worship disappears, the knowledge of God fades.
“I can worship God as well in the woods as I can in church”. No, you can’t. “Oh magnify the Lord with me, and let us exalt his name together” (Psalm 34:3). God is “enthroned upon the praises of his people” (Psalm 22:3).