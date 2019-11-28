ABERDEEN — We saw how the Bible defines sin — “Sin is lawlessness” (I John 3:4) — and how lawlessness means disobedience to the Divine Command. Thus Adam and Eve commit the first human sin, and also are the paradigm for sin.
Surely the next question must be, How can we know what God has commanded? If sin is evil primarily in relation to the command of God, the most important thing is to know what that command is. In the New Testament letter to the churches in Rome, Paul the Apostle puts the issue in very stark terms: “sin is not counted where there is no law” (Romans 5:13). The guilt of sin and the knowledge of God’s will are flip sides of the matter.
This is where the clarity of choice for our first parents is so striking: only one divine prohibition and that’s clear as crystal! We are almost jealous! We might think up, in fact we DO think up, a defense. How can we know what is right and wrong when there are so many options in the world, so many opinions, etc.? It’s all so confusing!
I do not think that we can get off that easy. We see in the garden that the simplest and clearest command did not keep Adam and Eve from disobedience, and, if we are honest, we can find in our own lives many an example of times when the problem was not honest confusion but stubborn determination to do something unquestionably wrong. Of course our memory of those times is somewhat hazy, and our memory of times of real moral uncertainty are very clear, but the defense fails.
Nevertheless, I do grant that the question of how to know God’s commands is crucial. Some people point to firm interior conviction, and believe this slogan settles it: “The heart knows what it knows.” But this definition by heart-feeling wilts in light of the Bible statement, “The heart is deceitful above all things and desperately sick” (Jeremiah 17:9).
Where then do we find God’s commands? They are found in the Bible, his divinely authorized record, they are summarized in the Ten Commandments given to Moses on Mount Sinai, and they are explained by Jesus in his Sermon on the Mount (Matthew, chapters 5-7). God’s command is not hidden; it is in His Word. Turn to His Book!