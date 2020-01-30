ABERDEEN — If you watch films, you may have seen one which gained much notoriety about 15 years ago — “The Passion of the Christ.” What I recall is the opening scene: a snake is coiled on the ground; a man’s foot smashes it.
This scene would perhaps be as strange for a stranger to the Bible as it is meaningful to a Bible student. The scene is a picture of a most remarkable promise in the Genesis account of our race’s origin. The man and the woman trespass against God’s prohibition; God seeks them out and demands an accounting. As Supreme Judge and wounded party he pronounces judgment: the cursing of earth’s fruitfulness, the pain of childbearing, and the judgment on the Tempter himself. It is this verdict on the Tempter in the form of the serpent that has the remarkable message: “The Lord God said to the serpent, Because you have done this, cursed are you above all livestock and above all beasts of the field; on your belly you shall go, and dust you shall eat all the days of your life. I will put enmity between you and the woman, and between your offspring and her offspring; he shall bruise your head, and you shall bruise his heel” (Genesis 3:14, 15).
God here seems to employ the natural condition of the serpent (“on your belly”) as a vivid picture of the low-down status of the Enemy who has manipulated the serpent. But this is much more than a “ho-hum” observation that snakes crawl and many women do not like snakes. Since the serpent is the instrument of the Evil One, the bruising of the serpent’s head becomes a promise that the power of Satan shall be destroyed. This is how Jesus understood the promise when He said to his followers, “Behold, I have given you authority to tread on serpents and scorpions, and over all the power of the Enemy” (Luke 10:19). And, following Jesus, Paul understood the promise likewise, “The God of peace will soon crush Satan under your feet” (Romans 16:20).
So, if the serpent stands for the Enemy, who is Eve’s offspring who shall crush the serpent? By now it should be clear. Jesus the Messiah is the woman’s offspring, who by His death has defeated Satan. For this reason, the Genesis 3 text has for hundreds of years been entitled the Protevangelium — the first Gospel.