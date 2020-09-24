ABERDEEN — Every time I read the Bible through I am surprised at how much the Bible says about angels. Why? I suppose because I see so much silly stuff about angels in our popular culture — angels as chubby babies (“cherubs”), angels as departed grandparents, angels as super-heroes, angels functioning as fairy godmothers a la Cinderella — I neglect the many solid things the Bible does tell us about angels.
First of all, angels are not human beings; they are an entirely separate creation and not really a “race” or “family” since as spiritual creatures they do not reproduce (Matthew 22:30). They existed prior to the world’s creation and observed it (Job 38:7); they are not objects of salvation (“for it is not angels that the Savior helps”, Hebrews 2:14) and they seek to understand the plan of salvation from the outside (I Peter 1:12).
Secondly, angels are not God. They are not all-powerful or all-knowing, nor are they all-present. In Daniel we learn that “a man clothed in linen … with a face like lightening” was sent to Daniel, but had been hindered for some time and needed extra help (Daniel 10).
Since God is the “blessed and only Sovereign” (I Timothy 6:15), the only one who is eternal and unchanging, knowing no limits to his power or ability, we can say that as creatures of God angels have more in common with other created things than with God. In other words, an insect or stone or the coronavirus are closer to each other than any of them are to God — this is what is implied by an Infinite Creator.
Angels are spiritual intelligences in God’s service, totally at his disposal, “ministers, who do his will” (Psalm 103:21). They praise God day and night as they gather before his throne (Hebrews 12:22). Their service is seen in their ministry to Jesus during his earthly career, and to his people (Hebrews 1:14), “to guard them in all their ways” (Psalm 91:11).
The angels themselves worship the Son of God (Hebrews 1:6). The Son is before the angels, he is superior to them, he is their creator — “all things were created through him and for him” (Colossians 1:15-17). Never seek out angels! Why go to the servants when we can directly approach their Creator? If Jesus sends us angel’s help, good. But certainly let’s join them in worshiping him!