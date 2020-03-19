ABERDEEN — In the practice of worship one man resents another, and God calls him to account. This is the story of Cain and Abel, the first generation after Adam and Eve.
We see that God accepts Abel’s offering, but not Cain’s. “So Cain was very angry, and his face fell” (Genesis 4:5). So what happens next? God personally steps into the picture! This is most remarkable. The Creator God speaks directly to a person! How often has this happened? I suspect that it is far more often than we might guess, and far less often than people claim, but in the early days of our race these direct contacts lay the groundwork for God’s later interaction with us.
The first thing that strikes us here is that God speaks to Cain face to face and expects a response. For the inanimate creation and animals God simply directs circumstances apart from any “intention” in the thing he made, or he builds in a sort of intention by way of animal instinct; this is not so with people. People are made in God’s image, reflecting something of his reasoning power and will, and in his dealings with human beings, he addresses them as reasoning minds and expects an answer. This is an element of human dignity, but a great burden also. God will hold us to account, and we cannot plead that our instinct compelled us to do something. We can even go so far as to say God respects our choice, in the sense that he takes our choices seriously, and our choices do have consequences.
This is very clear in the Almighty’s rebuke of Cain: “Why are you angry, and why has your face fallen? If you do well, will you not be accepted? And if you do not do well, sin is crouching at the door. Its desire is contrary to you, but you must rule over it.” From the initial choice of Adam and Eve ‘til this day, our lives are shaped by our choices, and God will not let us off the hook with some claim that we had no choice.
Admittedly, people are often caught in circumstances not of their own choosing, but even in those circumstances there is always an element of choice. God takes our choices seriously, and with equal seriousness he warns against the one thing that is truly deadly — sin against him.