ABERDEEN — We come in Genesis to the second genealogy or name list, but probably the most well-known; as we read the first few lines, we understand why, “When Adam had lived 130 years, he fathered a son in his own likeness, after his image, and named him Seth. The days of Adam after he fathered Seth were 800 years; and he had other sons and daughters. Thus all the days that Adam lived were 930 years, and he died.”
Well, that is a lot to take in! Those extraordinary life-spans! This is so far outside our experience that we find it hard to believe. For that very reason, many Bible scholars, even those who would not deny miracles, have asked, “Are we missing something here? Is there a sort of number code here that would explain the large numbers? Are these perhaps the length of the clan or dynasty that these men founded?”
The problem is, none of the suggested alternatives to a literal understanding seem to make sense of the later numbers in the text, those numbers connected with the further line down from Noah to Abraham, especially since after the flood a few generations bring the lifespan down closer to our common length. This shows that we are talking about actual lifespans.
Now, in contrast to other ancient stories about longevity, the Bible seems pretty sober. The Sumerian king lists speak of kings living around 30,000 years. Perhaps all these texts are evidence that ancient people did live much longer, with the Bible preserving the actual years.
In any case, with these long years we can see the blessing and potential that God placed in the original creation, shown in long life and fruitfulness (note Adam had “other sons and daughters”) of our early ancestors, living in an age as yet untouched by artificial toxins, with a climate that may have been more conducive to human life. The large families and great age of these people enabled an accumulation of practical knowledge and experience which gave civilization a “jump-start” in the cultivation of earth’s resources and human inventiveness.
It is noteworthy also that the two lists describe two lineages. Chapter 4 tells of Cain’s line, chapter five is Seth’s. Cain’s line highlights flourishing technical invention, but increasing violence. Seth’s line highlights length of life and fruitfulness. Cain’s line spouts vengeance (4:23,24); Seth’s line seeks relief from God’s curse (5:29).