The “Psalms” is the longest book in the Bible, with the most numerous “chapters” – 150, in fact. There are many well-known phrases from the Psalter that church-going people recognize or that show up in literature: “The earth is the Lord’s and the fullness thereof”; “Make a joyful noise to the Lord”; “The Lord is my light and my salvation,” etc. However, for familiarity, there is one psalm that conquers them all.

I refer of course to the Twenty-third Psalm: “The Lord is my shepherd, I shall not want.” Unchurched people and even atheists recognize the words, and probably have heard them at funerals, or, if not at funerals, then on films which portray funerals. And so it should be; it is an almost perfect picture of God’s care, cast in the language of King David’s boyhood activity of sheepherding.


Monty Ledford of Aberdeen did pastoral work for 29 years in churches in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Idaho.

