The “Psalms” is the longest book in the Bible, with the most numerous “chapters” – 150, in fact. There are many well-known phrases from the Psalter that church-going people recognize or that show up in literature: “The earth is the Lord’s and the fullness thereof”; “Make a joyful noise to the Lord”; “The Lord is my light and my salvation,” etc. However, for familiarity, there is one psalm that conquers them all.
I refer of course to the Twenty-third Psalm: “The Lord is my shepherd, I shall not want.” Unchurched people and even atheists recognize the words, and probably have heard them at funerals, or, if not at funerals, then on films which portray funerals. And so it should be; it is an almost perfect picture of God’s care, cast in the language of King David’s boyhood activity of sheepherding.
When our man Jacob flees from his brother to the distant homeland of his ancestors beyond the great river Euphrates and unexpectedly meets up with God, we can discern in God’s wonderful words of promise those truths which David later learned and spoke of in the Twenty-third Psalm.
God stood above the stairway to heaven and said to Jacob, “Behold, I am with you” (Genesis 28:15). David says, “For you are with me” (if it’s more comfortable, you can use the older language and say, “For THOU art with me”).
God said to Jacob, “I will keep you.” David prays, “He makes me pastures. He leads me beside still waters. He restores my soul. He leads me in paths of righteousness for his name’s sake.”
Jacob said “He will give me bread to eat.” David prays, “You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies”.
Jacob requested that “I come again to my father’s house in peace” and David claims “I shall dwell in the house of the Lord forever.”
Much time passes between Jacob’s time and David; about 1,000 years! Yet we see that these promises are as real to David as they were to Jacob. And so it was for the generations following David right down to the one Man who claimed to be himself the very stairway to heaven: “And Jesus said to him, ‘I say to you, you will see heaven opened, and the angels of God ascending and descending on the Son of Man’” (John 1:51).
Monty Ledford of Aberdeen did pastoral work for 29 years in churches in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Idaho.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.