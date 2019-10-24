ABERDEEN — Horns, hooves, tail, pitchfork. “You mean you believe in the devil?” Well, yes and no. If by “the devil” you mean the cartoon character, no. If by the devil you mean a non-human enemy of the Creator and the human race, then, yes.
We have seen in Genesis how Moses writes of the serpent tempting Eve, which later Bible writers identify with Satan. Here modern objections raise their head. A personal devil? An invisible embodiment of evil? Oh come on! And it is here that I have noticed a curious pattern. People who think of themselves as enlightened often assume superiority to the Bible, who are more enlightened, tolerant, compassionate than the Bible writers. On the other hand, most modern types will not put down Jesus. In fact, Jesus, as our culture’s paradigm of the good, finds himself a poster-boy for almost any current “issue.” Bible, no. Jesus, yes.
Thus, it may be something of a surprise to learn what Jesus said about this creature. By my count Jesus mentions Satan 22 times. He speaks more about Satan than any other person in the New Testament. Jesus’ names for him tell us much about this creature: Satan or the Devil (both mean “the slanderer”); the Evil One, the Enemy. Jesus calls this creature a Murderer and Liar and the Father of lies. The Bible writers do not tell us everything we would like to know about the Evil One; in fact, given these titles, I would say it is unhealthy and dangerous to profess or pursue further knowledge about this creature. The high profile presented in our media and entertainment by the dead and “Zombies” and demons and the devil and assorted ghoulish figures is a manifestation of this unhealthy and dangerous curiosity. This is a creature we do not want much to do with.
However, what the Bible does tell us is all we need to know. On one occasion, Jesus calls Satan “a strong man” and speaks of himself as “the stronger man”-the stronger man can tie up the strong man and plunder his house (Matthew 12:22-34). John the Apostle puts it in a nutshell: “The reason the Son of God appeared was to destroy the works of the devil” (I John 3:8). Looking to days ahead, we know that Jesus will reign as king forever. The devil? His destiny is the lake of fire (Revelation 20:10).