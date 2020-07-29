Another case of the coronavirus was confirmed recently in Lemhi County, pushing the total there to 8 cases.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 146 deaths from the virus at 5 p.m. Sunday, July 26. The number of confirmed or probable cases in Idaho grew to 18,177. Of that total, 5,731 patients have recovered, 741 are hospitalized, including 222 in intensive care units. Health care workers account for 1,057 of the confirmed cases.
Across the state, 166,903 tests have been administered. Cases have been reported in 42 of the state’s 44 counties.
Ada County returned to having the highest death count — 45, with 7,092 cases. Canyon County has 30 deaths, including 7 deaths in two days, and 4,255 cases. Kootenai County’s tally is 1,339 cases and 1 death. Twin Falls County reports 1,064 cases and 27 deaths. In Blaine County, 563 people have been confirmed with the virus and 6 people have died. Bonneville’s count is 548 cases and 1 death.
Cassia County now has 424 confirmed cases and 1 death. Neighbor Minidoka County has 391 cases and 1 death. Jerome County stands at 383 cases and 6 deaths. Payette County records 288 cases and 2 deaths. In Bannock County, 243 cases and 1 death are reported.
The count in Owyhee has grown to 193. Washington County has 167 cases and 2 deaths. Elmore County has 150 cases and 2 deaths. Bonner has 135 cases. Nez Perce County has 123 cases and 19 deaths. Gem is at 128 cases, Madison at 111 and Gooding County has 119 cases and 1 death. Madison County stands at 118 cases.
Jefferson County’s case count jumped to 97 cases and 1 death. Latah County is at 71, Shoshone at 56, Teton at 52, Lincoln at 48, Franklin at 45, Valley at 43 and Benewah at 42.
Fremont County reports 37 cases. Boise has 33 cases and Power County is at 30.
Boundary County stands at 28 cases, Idaho County is at 25 and Caribou stands at 21. Adams County has 16 cases and Clearwater County reports 14.
Single-digit counts are shown in Lemhi and Oneida counties, each with 8; Custer County with 7; Bear Lake at 6; and Camas with 1.
Several Idaho cities, including Stanley, Hailey, Victor, McCall, Ketchum, Boise, Moscow and Driggs, along with Blaine, Ada, Teton, Bonneville and Kootenai counties, have passed laws or city resolutions which require masks be worn in public if physical distancing can’t be maintained. More than 46 percent of Idahoans live in a city or county where masks are mandated.
Many businesses throughout the state including Walmart, Costco, Target, CVS, Apple, Best Buy, Starbucks and Kroger stores, and The Challis Messenger and its sister newspapers, require masks be worn inside their buildings.
In East Idaho, people may call the coronavirus hotline at 208-522-0310 or 855-533-3160 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have questions about the virus answered. The state health department’s COVID-19 hotline number is 888-330-3010.
The health department recommends wearing masks and maintaining at least 6 feet distance from other people. People are also reminded to frequently disinfect areas that are commonly touched and to wash their hands often for at least 20 seconds.